2 missiles fired from Yemen towards US destroyer in the Gulf of Aden

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced at dawn today that two ballistic missiles were launched from areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen towards a US naval destroyer in the Gulf of Aden.

CENTCOM posted a statement on X saying: “At approximately 0141 on Nov. 27 Sanaa time, two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen toward the general location of the USS MASON (DDG 87) and M/V CENTRAL PARK. The missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden approximately ten nautical miles from the ships.”

“There was no damage or reported injuries from either vessel during this incident.”

The statement also quoted General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM commander saying: “Maritime domain security is essential to regional stability. We will continue to work with allies and partners to ensure the safety and security of international shipping lanes.”

The X statement added: “On Nov. 26, the USS MASON (DDG 87), with allied ships from our coalition counter-piracy task force (TF 151), and associated aircraft responded to a distress call from the M/V CENTRAL PARK, a commercial vessel, that they were under attack by an unknown entity. Upon arrival, coalition elements demanded release of the vessel. Subsequently, five armed individuals debarked the ship and attempted to flee via their small boat. The MASON pursued the attackers resulting in their eventual surrender.”

There was no immediate statement issued by the Houthi group regarding Washington’s reports.

Yesterday evening, the CENTRAL PARK vessel owned by the Israeli Ofer family was attacked near the coast of Aden in Yemen.

According to Israeli media reports, the ship sailed “under the Liberian flag, and is owned by the Zodiac Maritime, based in the United Kingdom.”

Earlier yesterday, gunmen seized a tanker loaded with phosphoric acid in the Gulf of Aden, according to the Ambrey maritime security company.

The company said in a statement that the Houthis previously threatened to attack the tanker if it did not divert to the port of Hudaydah. It also noted that there were citizens from Russia, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Georgia, India and the Philippines on board the tanker.

The Houthis have previously vowed to target ships owned or operated by Israeli companies “to support the Gaza Strip,” calling on countries to “withdraw their citizens working on the crews of these ships.”

