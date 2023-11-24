Yemen's Houthis threaten to target 'any military equipment' protecting Israeli ships

The Houthi group in Yemen has threatened to target any military equipment protecting Israeli ships in the Red Sea, while it considered the crew of the recently seized ship as “guests” in Yemen.

This came during a visit by the Commander of the Yemeni Navy, Major General Mohammed Fadl Abdul Nabi, to the crew of the Galaxy Leader ship owned by an Israeli businessman in the Red Sea, anchored off the Yemeni coast, accompanied by the governor of Hudaydah, Mohammed Ayyash Qaheem, the navy’s war chief, Colonel Mansour Al-Saadi, and a number of officers.

Abdul Nabi told the ship’s crew: “You are guests in Yemen and we are ready to provide you with the care, attention and services you need. Consider yourselves among your family and loved ones,” noting that Islam urges good treatment of prisoners.

The Yemeni general in the Houthi government confirmed that the navy will target ships flying the Israeli flag or those operated by Israeli companies or owned by Israeli individuals, describing them as legitimate targets.