‘The grain deals are fruitless’ Russia’s Ambassador to Turkiye says

Despite efforts by the United Nations, there is still no development on reviving the grain initiative, which facilitated the safe export of grain, fertilisers and other foodstuff and supported the stabilisation of spiralling food prices worldwide, Russia’s Ambassador to Turkiye, Aleksei Erkhov said, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, Erkhov said: “Our part of the package is at the zero level. Efforts are deployed by the UN, but they are fruitless. The problem lies in the fact the West continues to impose and keep sanctions on food and fertilisers from Russia.”

The report added that UN officials are trying to revive the Black Sea grain deal, which Russia quit in July – a year after it was brokered by the UN and Turkiye – complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports faced obstacles and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.

Erkhov said that Russia proposed an initiative to deliver wheat free of charge to the poorest African countries. “We expect 200,000 tons of grain to be sent by the end of the year. Two ships already departed some days ago to Somalia and Burkina Faso.”

READ: Turkiye agrees in principle to handle 1 million tons of grain for Africa