Turkiye President Erdogan, Spain Premier discuss Gaza

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, on Monday discussed Israel’s over 40 days of attacks on Palestine and the Gaza Strip since 7 October, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Sanchez also exchanged views on steps to help ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza, and efforts for a permanent ceasefire, according to Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan praised as “valuable” the Spanish government’s stance against Israel’s “illegitimate attacks” on Palestinians and its statements in favour of the recognition of Palestine.

Erdogan told Sanchez that Turkiye is ready to assume all kinds of responsibilities, including as a guarantor, to ensure permanent peace in the region and to work together with Spain for regional peace.

Erdogan and other Turkish officials have blasted Western countries’ general silence over the relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza, but have praised Spain for being critical of the Israeli offensive, which has taken the lives of 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women.

The official Israeli death toll since the 7 October attack by Hamas stands at 1,200.

