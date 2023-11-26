Turkish media plays 'big role' in documenting Israel's use of white phosphorus in Gaza: French lawyer

The Turkish media has a “big role” in proving the use of white phosphorus by Israel in the Gaza Strip, a French lawyer has said.

Gilles Devers, the lawyer who advocates Palestinians’ rights at the International Criminal Court (ICC), attended a meeting in the Parisian suburb of Stains on Saturday about the complaint that was filed on Nov. 9 against Israel’s alleged war crimes.

He criticized the French officials for their indifference towards what happens in the Middle East and the attacks targeting Palestinian civilians.

Devers recalled that the ICC was the only judicial body where Palestine was considered equal to other states.

The lawyer added that Türkiye and Algeria were the two countries who openly supported the ICC.

Following the meeting, Devers told Anadolu that the Turkish media was playing a role in proving Israel’s use of white phosphorus in Palestine.

“We have clear photos showing the use of white phosphorus,” he said, adding that the ICC considers the complaint as a “primary work.”

Stains Mayor Azzedine Taibi, who also attended the meeting, called for the release of all hostages and prisoners by Hamas and Israel.

“The situation in Gaza is catastrophic. This is a war crime. This cannot be denied. This is a crime against humanity,” Taibi said, calling for an immediate cease-fire.

A Qatari-mediated four-day humanitarian pause took effect on Friday that temporarily halted an Israeli onslaught against Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have swapped 41 Israelis and foreigners for 78 Palestinians from Israeli jails in two batches of a prisoner swap carried out in the first two days of the humanitarian pause.

Under the agreement, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches during the course of four days.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

