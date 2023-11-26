Despite humanitarian pause agreement, Israeli army attacks in central Gaza, kills 1

Even though Israel and Hamas had agreed to a humanitarian pause, and Sunday marked the third day of the agreement, which also included a hostage swap, the Israeli army attacked the Al-Maghazi camp in central Gaza, killing at least one Palestinian and injuring another, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Despite the humanitarian pause taking effect, the Israeli forces has recently targeted two farmers east of Al-Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, which led to the killing of one of them and the injury of another,” the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement.

There was no Israeli statement regarding the incident. Hamas has previously accused Israel more than once of violating the humanitarian pause.

A Qatari-mediated four-day humanitarian pause took effect Friday that temporarily halted an Israeli onslaught against Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have swapped 41 Israelis and foreigners for 78 Palestinians from Israeli jails in two batches of prisoner swaps carried out in the first two days of a four-day humanitarian pause.

Under the agreement, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches during the course of four days.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

