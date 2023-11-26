Israel reiterates demand for Palestinians in Gaza to ‘only move south’

The Israeli army on Sunday reiterated its demand that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip should only move to the south, especially during the current four-day humanitarian pause, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee issued “a recurring and important message to the residents of Gaza Strip during the period of temporary suspension of military operations.”

Residents of Gaza must “move to the south of the Gaza Valley,” in the mid-Gaza Strip, he said, warning them “not to try to move to the north of the Strip, as it is a war zone.”

Adraee also warned that “it is forbidden to enter the sea” as well as “to approach the border between Gaza and Israel within a distance of one kilometer.”

“Israel will not allow any movement from the south Gaza Strip towards the north,” he stressed.

Israel first called for residents in the northern Gaza Strip to move to the south soon after the conflict began on Oct. 7, despite warnings that such a mass migration would lead to a humanitarian disaster. Many did, hoping the south would be safer, but there have been many attacks in the southern Gaza Strip too.

The new Israeli statement came amid a four-day humanitarian pause that took effect Friday, temporarily halting the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

On the first two days of the pause, Israel and Hamas have swapped 41 Israelis and foreigners for 78 Palestinians from Israeli jails in two batches of a prisoners swap.

Under the agreement, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches during the course of four days.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

READ: Qatar, US leaders discuss humanitarian pause developments in Gaza