Qatar, US leaders discuss humanitarian pause developments in Gaza

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and US President Joe Biden discussed developments Saturday regarding the ongoing humanitarian pause in Gaza between Israel and the Hamas group, according to the Qatari state news agency, Anadolu Agency reports.

The leaders also discussed on the telephone “joint international efforts to reduce tension and escalation … and the flow of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza,” it said,

Biden on Thursday thanked Sheikh Tamim’s successful mediation role which led to a four-day temporary humanitarian pause that began early Friday in the Gaza Strip which has been devastated by an Israeli onslaught.

Israel and Hamas swapped 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli jails on Friday, the first day of the four-day humanitarian pause.

Under the agreement, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches during the course of four days.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

