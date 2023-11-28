Israel army, settlers have killed more Palestinians in West Bank since 7 October than in 2022

The number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the Occupied West Bank since 7 October has exceeded the number of Palestinians killed in the last year, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

It said

the army and settlers have since killed 242 Palestinians in the West Bank, including Occupied East Jerusalem

A previous statement by the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office (OCHA) said 171 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank in 2022 by Israeli forces and settlers.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out on 7 October between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.

The Israeli army has also arrested, in the same period after 7 October, more than 3,000 Palestinians from the West Bank, in addition to the already 5,200 Palestinians held in Israeli jails before 7 October.

