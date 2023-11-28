Positions on Israel and conditioning aid divide the DNC Axios political reporter Steph Kite delves into the generational and ideological divisions amongst the Democratic Party. She suggests that the variety of sources for information on the situation in Gaza allowed different generations of the party to gain different perspectives. She highlighted that the support for Israel is among the causes of the division, especially when it comes to the aid given unconditionally. Kite suggested that the complexity of internal debates may have led to the general leaning towards facilitating the latest humanitarian pause.