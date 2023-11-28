Israel army prevents fuel truck from reaching northern Gaza: Palestine Red Crescent

The Israeli army prevented a fuel truck from reaching northern Gaza, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a previous statement, the Society said that it was in the process of bringing a fuel truck, in addition to 31 trucks of humanitarian aid containing food, water and relief material, into Gaza City and the northern part of the enclave through the Israeli checkpoint that separates northern Gaza Strip from the south.

The fuel truck would enhance the operations of the Palestinian Red Crescent’s ambulances operating in the northern Gaza Strip which were at risk of halting their operations due to fuel depletion, it added.

Qatar announced an agreement, late Monday, to extend the initial four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza for an additional two days, under which further prisoner exchanges will be carried out.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

It has since killed over 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

