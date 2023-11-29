8 Israeli soldiers killed by ‘friendly fire’ in Gaza in a week

Eight soldiers were killed by “friendly fire” within a week in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (IBA) reported on Sunday, citing the army.

According to the army, the soldiers were killed after they shot at each other and as a result of an explosive device detonating, adding that dozens of soldiers were injured on the field in this manner.

According to Israel, the number of Israeli soldiers killed since 7 October now stands at 392. However, the spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaida, said the number is “much greater”.

A four-day humanitarian truce began on Friday following Qatari-Egyptian-US mediation, and was extended on Monday for an additional two days. Among its provisions were a temporary ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Since 7 October, the occupation army has been waging a devastating aggression on Gaza, which has left more than 15,000 Palestinian martyrs, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, in addition to massive destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to official Palestinian and UN sources.

READ: 2 Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza fighting