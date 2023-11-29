Israel releases 150 Palestinians, detains 133 during 4-day truce

During the initial four days of the current Israel-Hamas truce that began last Friday, Israel released 150 Palestinian prisoners, including 117 children and 33 women.

Hamas, in turn, released 69 captives, comprising 51 Israelis and 18 individuals from other nations. However, during the same period, Israel detained at least 133 Palestinians from East Jerusalem and the Occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian prisoner associations.

Amany Sarahneh, spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoners Society, told Al Jazeera, “As long as there is Occupation, the arrests will not stop. People must understand this because this is a central policy of Occupation against Palestinians and to restrict any kind of resistance.”

She added, “This is a daily practice, it’s not just after October 7. We actually expected more people to be arrested during these four days.”

Anas Abu Srour, 35, the Executive Director of Aida Youth Centre in Aida Refugee Camp, was detained by the Israeli Occupation army while he was heading home to Bethlehem from Ramallah last night.

According to the Palestinian Authority Liaison Office, Anas had been abducted by Israeli forces; however, no details regarding the circumstances of his arrest, charges or his current location were provided by the Israeli military to the Palestinian Authority.

Moreover, the Israeli Occupation army stormed into the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank on Tuesday, and laid siege to the city’s refugee camp and three hospitals. This resulted in injuries and the arrest of several citizens.

According to security and local sources reported by Wafa, the occupation forces conducted extensive home raids in the eastern neighbourhood and Jenin camp, and initiated a widespread arrest campaign in its camp.

In a separate incident, a youth was detained when the Occupation forces stormed the town of Al-Yamoun, west of Jenin, and raided his family’s house.

The Israeli army has intensified raids and arrests across the Occupied West Bank since 7 October. It has killed 242 Palestinians, wounded more than 3,000 and arrested 3,260, according to official Palestinian sources.

A four-day humanitarian truce began on Friday following Qatar-Egypt-US mediation, and was extended on Monday for an additional two days. Among its provisions were a temporary ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Discussions are currently taking place in Qatar to reach a new agreement for a long-term truce that includes the release of all prisoners of war held in Gaza, including soldiers, and Israel’s release of Palestinian detainees held in military prisons.