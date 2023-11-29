Israeli forces kills 2 Palestinian children in Jenin At least 2 Palestinian children were tragically killed by Israeli forces in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. The young victims were Adam Al-Ghul, an 8-year-old who was shot in the head, and Basil Abu Al-Wafa, a 15-year-old shot in the chest. Disturbing videos capture the moments they were shot and left bleeding on the street. These deaths highlight the volatility in Jenin, where Israeli military incursions frequently result in civilian casualties. Witnesses report that the latest raid aimed to inflict significant infrastructure damage, tearing up roads, destroying water and electrical systems, and damaging buildings, further worsening the living conditions for the local population.