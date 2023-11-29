Youngest Palestinian swap prisoner details recovery from 30 gunshot wounds Abderrahman Al-Zeghel, the youngest Palestinian released in the Israel-Hamas exchange deal, recounted his ordeal of being shot 30 times in the head and hips. After the incident, he woke from a week-long coma in a hospital, initially facing a grim prognosis. Al-Zeghel said, 'When I woke up, I discovered that I had been shot 30 times. I looked at myself in the mirror, and I was disgusted with myself because of the internal stitches in my head.' Al-Zeghel expressed optimism about his future and the possibility of surgery to restore the shape of his head. His mother shared the anguish of his imprisonment and the uncertainty surrounding his court case.