Khalidi rejects Israeli rationale on BBC and says the Israeli occupation has fostered violence Bushra Khalidi, West Bank policy lead for Oxfam, spoke with the BBC on justifications for Israeli occupation violence. Khalidi strongly condemned Israel's rationale for its actions in the ongoing war, emphasising the urgent need to end the siege on Gaza, and occupation, and ensure accountability for Israeli war crimes. Khalidi also pointed out Israel's long-term practice of imprisoning Palestinians for 75 years and employing various forms of violence against the Palestinian population both in Gaza and the West Bank.