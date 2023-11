Al-Qassam and Saraya Al-Quds conclude the handover of the 5th batch of hostages Amidst cheers from onlookers, Al-Qassam and Saraya Al-Quds concluded the handover of the 5th batch of Israeli hostages in Gaza. The initial 4-day humanitarian ceasefire has been extended to continue the exchange of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and hostages in Gaza.