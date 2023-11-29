Middle East Monitor
Pro-Palestine walkout and sit-in protest at Hillary Clinton's Columbia class

Pro-Palestine students at Columbia University staged a walkout and subsequent sit-in protest during Hillary Clinton's class, ‘Inside the Situation Room’ chanting, ‘Hillary, Hillary, you can’t hide, you're supporting genocide.’ Approximately 30 protesters expressed condemnation of Clinton's support for Israel during the ongoing war. Columbia University became a center of heated protests amid escalating violence and arising death toll in Gaza.

November 29, 2023 at 10:25 pm

