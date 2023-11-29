Pro-Palestine walkout and sit-in protest at Hillary Clinton's Columbia class Pro-Palestine students at Columbia University staged a walkout and subsequent sit-in protest during Hillary Clinton's class, ‘Inside the Situation Room’ chanting, ‘Hillary, Hillary, you can’t hide, you're supporting genocide.’ Approximately 30 protesters expressed condemnation of Clinton's support for Israel during the ongoing war. Columbia University became a center of heated protests amid escalating violence and arising death toll in Gaza.