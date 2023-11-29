Middle East Monitor
Israel military approves plans to continue ground operation in Gaza

November 29, 2023 at 8:28 pm

Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi (2nd R) visits the 140th Squadron at Nevatim airbase, where the F-35 "Adir" fighter jets are based in Be'er Sheva, Israel on November 06, 2023 [Israel Defense Forces (IDF)/Anadolu Agency]

Israel’s military chief approved, on Wednesday evening, operational plans to continue the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Herzi Halevi, the chief of staff, held a session today (Wednesday) to approve plans for the subsequent stages of the fighting at the Southern Command headquarters,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

Halevi “approved the operational plans for the subsequent stages of the ground maneuver,” the army said, without providing further details.

“We know what needs to be done, and we are ready for the next step,” the statement quoted Halevi as saying.

On the other hand, local daily Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, as saying: “The forces of the army in the air, on land and at sea are ready to resume fighting immediately.”

