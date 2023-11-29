Hackers breach Israel intelligence group's website

An unknown entity has breached the website of the Shin Bet veterans’ association, Shoval, and may have stolen the details of the intelligence agency’s former employees, the French website Intelligence Online has reported.

According to the website, the agency’s management has requested members of the association to be cautious, especially when travelling abroad.

In mid-March, the Israeli occupation authorities announced that they had been subjected to an unprecedented series of cyber attacks, causing damage to civilian government websites without affecting security sites.

In April, a group of hackers targeted 15 Israeli websites in a wide-ranging cyber attack, including the Israeli Broadcasting Authority’s website, a day after targeting the websites of Mossad (the Israeli foreign intelligence agency) and the National Insurance Institute of Israel (NII).

In recent years, there has been an unprecedented wave of cyber attacks on a large number of websites in Israel.

Al-Aqsa Flood hacker group claims breach of Israeli Defence Ministry data.

READ: Israel hackers leak thousands of personal details as Netanyahu’s Facebook account targeted