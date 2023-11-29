Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Hackers breach Israel intelligence group's website

November 29, 2023 at 2:01 pm

Computer hackers on December 28, 2012 [Patrick Lux/Getty Images]

Computer hackers on December 28, 2012 [Patrick Lux/Getty Images]

An unknown entity has breached the website of the Shin Bet veterans’ association, Shoval, and may have stolen the details of the intelligence agency’s former employees, the French website Intelligence Online has reported.

According to the website, the agency’s management has requested members of the association to be cautious, especially when travelling abroad.

In mid-March, the Israeli occupation authorities announced that they had been subjected to an unprecedented series of cyber attacks, causing damage to civilian government websites without affecting security sites.

In April, a group of hackers targeted 15 Israeli websites in a wide-ranging cyber attack, including the Israeli Broadcasting Authority’s website, a day after targeting the websites of Mossad (the Israeli foreign intelligence agency) and the National Insurance Institute of Israel (NII).

In recent years, there has been an unprecedented wave of cyber attacks on a large number of websites in Israel.

Al-Aqsa Flood hacker group claims breach of Israeli Defence Ministry data.

READ: Israel hackers leak thousands of personal details as Netanyahu’s Facebook account targeted

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending