Former UN ambassador Haley says US should support Israel to feel safe Nikki Haley, the former United Nations Ambassador and a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate has firmly stated that Israel's security decisions should be unequivocally supported. Haley emphasised that she will back out whatever measures Israel takes to be safe, without reservation. She claims Israel has supported a 2-state solution but Palestinians didn’t want it. Haley rejects the idea that Israel has interests in Gaza and says they only don’t want terrorists on their borders.