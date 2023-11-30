Gaza war: Traumatising a whole new generation Before 7 October, a 17-year-old Palestinian in Gaza had endured five wars and never experienced freedom due to Israel's strict siege since 2007. The recent bombing, the deadliest global attack in years, disproportionately affected children. Of the 15,000 Palestinians killed, almost 6,000 were children. Those who survived face dire conditions, including hunger, homelessness, and becoming orphans.