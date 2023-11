Father of British journalist killed in Gaza 20 years ago, gives insight into Israeli accounts of events Father of Thomas Hurndall, late British photojournalist, appeared on Sky News today to provide insights on the Israeli army’s accounts of events in Gaza. He shares the details of the investigation into the death of his son who was tragically shot by an Israeli army sniper in 2003 while helping children in Gaza. Hurndall says that Israel routinely misrepresents