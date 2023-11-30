Israel soldiers: 'We came under hellish fire from all directions' in Gaza

The Israeli news website Ynet revealed details about a battle in Gaza that caused the dismissal of a company commander and his deputy in the occupation army, quoting soldiers as saying, “We received hellish fire from all directions.”

Ynet added that the battle that took place at the beginning of the ground offensive shocked the occupation army, adding that soldiers were prepared for the confrontation, anticipating a small number of fighters but faced “hellish fire” from machine guns, light weapons and RPG shells, launched by dozens of fighters from various directions.

The soldiers pointed out that the situation “quickly turned into a rescue battle” due to the injuries suffered by the group who fell into the resistance’s ambush.

Preparation for the battle was “not done properly,” they added, emphasising that if the company commander had not made the decision to withdraw, “it would have ended with casualties.”

The Israeli army denies allegations that insufficient air cover was provided during the battle, it attributed the loss of control in the battle to “inadequate performance.”

