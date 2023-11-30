Toronto-based Israeli filmmaker renounces Israeli citizenship Yula, a Toronto-based, Israeli-Canadian filmmaker, decides to forfeit Israeli citizenship amid Israeli launched war on Gaza. She expresses her motives for taking this step, as the war has reached ‘catastrophic proportions’ and doesn’t seem to be ending soon. Yula said that the wars and death tend to harm Israelis as well, but the government doesn’t know it, because of the injustices in Israel. She says that the decision has been delayed for so long because of the personal toll she would have to endure losing friends and family and being unable to visit the place where she grew up. At the end of her video, she said that she wished she could get the message to people in her position to do the same.