University of Sydney staff and students raise the Palestinian flag against apartheid and genocide
In solidarity with Palestine, the staff and students at the University of Sydney have raised the flag of Palestine on campus, calling for a durable ceasefire and standing against Israeli apartheid and genocide. Amid concerns about the city's complicity in attacks on Palestinians, the participants conducted this symbolic act to communicate their need for peace and justice for the Palestinian people.
November 30, 2023 at 2:42 pm