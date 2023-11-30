Middle East Monitor
University of Sydney staff and students raise the Palestinian flag against apartheid and genocide

In solidarity with Palestine, the staff and students at the University of Sydney have raised the flag of Palestine on campus, calling for a durable ceasefire and standing against Israeli apartheid and genocide. Amid concerns about the city's complicity in attacks on Palestinians, the participants conducted this symbolic act to communicate their need for peace and justice for the Palestinian people.

November 30, 2023 at 2:42 pm

