55 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip via Rafah border crossing: Palestinian Red Crescent

December 2, 2023 at 4:59 pm

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, return to the Egyptian side after entering the Gaza side and unloading their humanitarian aid through the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt on November 30, 2023. [Ferdi Bayat - Anadolu Agency]

A total of 55 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip Saturday after a week-long humanitarian pause ended, Anadolu Agency reports.

The aid, including water, food, medicine, and medical supplies, entered via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society on X.

Israel on Friday prohibited aid trucks from entering the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, resuming its devastating attacks on the Palestinian enclave after announcing the end of a humanitarian pause that lasted for a week.

At least 193 Palestinians have been killed and 652 injured since Friday in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

