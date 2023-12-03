Hundreds of Swedes demonstrate outside Israeli embassy in solidarity with Palestinians

Hundreds of Swedes on Sunday demonstrated in solidarity with Palestinians outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, Anadolu reports.

Around 600 protesters gathered in front of the embassy to show solidarity with Palestine.

Carrying Palestinian flags, protesters chanted slogans, including “boycott Israel” and “stop the genocide.”

The crowd also called for a boycott of Israeli products and businesses while expressing solidarity with Palestine.

Later, the group marched towards the city center, criticizing the Swedish government for being “complicit in Israeli war crimes” in Gaza.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 15,500 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

