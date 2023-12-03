Israeli army detains 60 more Palestinians, including 5 women university students, in West Bank

Israeli forces arrested approximately 60 Palestinians in the West Bank, including five women university students, during a crackdown that lasted from Saturday night to Sunday morning, bringing the total to 3,480 detainees since Oct. 7, Anadolu reports.

According to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoner Club, “The Israeli occupation forces conducted arrests of about 60 individuals from the West Bank from yesterday evening until Sunday morning, among them 5 young women (university students) and individuals with prior incarcerations. Notably, some were released subsequently.”

The statement said “The arrest operations were concentrated in Hebron and Ramallah governorates, with additional arrests distributed across Jericho, Jenin, Salfit, and Bethlehem.

“The arrest campaign was marked by widespread incidents of abuse, severe physical beatings, threats against the detainees and their families, alongside extensive acts of vandalism and destruction in citizens’ homes.”

It added that the total number of arrests since Oct.7 has now reached approximately 3,480, which includes people apprehended from their residences, at military checkpoints, those who surrendered under duress, and those taken as hostages.

The Israeli army carries out incursions into villages and towns across the occupied West Bank daily, which involves confrontations, arrests, gunfire, and the use of tear gas against Palestinians.

Read: At least 101 children killed in the West Bank this year