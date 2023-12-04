2,000 Israel soldiers get psychological assistance since 7 October

A total of 2,000 Israeli soldiers have received psychological assistance since the outbreak of the war on 7 October, with 200 soldiers during the first three weeks of the ground offensive on the Gaza Strip launched on 27 October, Anadolu Agency reports.

Between 75 per cent to 80 per cent of these 2,000 soldiers, classified as injured in battle, have managed to return to their units in the field, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said in a statement.

As part of the psychological treatment prescribed by the army’s medical authority, it is recommended to reintegrate the soldiers affected psychologically into activity as soon as possible, the broadcaster added.

Since 7 October, the Israeli army has established two mental health centres in the southern part of the country. Additionally, a hotline has been launched, providing access to psychologists and psychiatrists for support, the broadcaster said.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli army reported that the death toll since 7 October has risen to 401 soldiers and officers.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday, after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surged to 15,523 since the start of the conflict on 7 October, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave announced Sunday.

The number of wounded through the same period has risen to 41,316.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

