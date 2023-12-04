Turkiye President, Qatar Emir discuss ongoing Israel attacks in Gaza

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, on Monday discussed the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

“During the meeting, the latest developments in Israel’s Gaza massacre, efforts for a ceasefire and permanent peace, and steps taken and to be taken to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza were discussed,” said a statement from Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.

According to the statement, Erdogan emphasised that “Israel must be held accountable for the war crimes it has committed,” and underlined the importance of international support as well as legal efforts to call Israel to account.

Erdogan also pledged that Turkiye’s efforts will continue to increase to ensure adequate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“During the meeting, Turkiye-Qatar relations, regional and global issues were also evaluated,” the statement concluded.

The meeting took place in Lusail Palace in Doha.

Earlier, Turkiye and Qatar signed 12 cooperation agreements in various fields and the joint declaration of the 9th meeting of the Turkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

After a tete-a-tete meeting, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, co-chaired the meeting of the Committee.

