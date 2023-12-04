Middle East Monitor
Israel raises travel warning level to include 80 countries amid attacks on Gaza

December 4, 2023 at 5:02 pm

A few people line up in the passport section for international arrivals at empty Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s only international airport, after many flights from abroad are cancelled due to the attacks launched by Palestinian factions in Tel Aviv, Israel on October 8, 2023. [Turgut Alp Boyraz – Anadolu Agency]

Israel, on Monday, raised the level of travel warning to include some 80 countries worldwide amid its ongoing onslaught on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) said the move followed “intensifying threats” from Iran and the Hamas group, and attempted attacks against Jews and Israelis around the world.

The Council urged Israelis to think carefully regarding their need to travel abroad in the coming few weeks and to follow security recommendations. It also called on Israeli travellers to avoid any manifestation of their Jewish or Israeli identity while abroad.

Under the new security guidance, the Arab countries and the North Caucasus region were labelled as high-risk areas.

A level 2 warning of increased vigilance includes countries in Western Europe as the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Brazil, Argentina and Australia.

NSC said a level 3 warning of avoiding non-essential travel includes countries as South Africa, Eritrea, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since 7 October following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

