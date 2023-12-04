UNICEF says Israeli bombardment causing ‘massive’ child casualties

A spokesman for the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that the Israeli attack on South Gaza is the “worst bombardment” of the occupation state’s war against the Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

“I am seeing massive child casualties,” wrote James Elder on X. “We have a final warning to save children; and our collective conscience.”

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Elder describes the desperation he has witnessed among Palestinian families and children at a Gaza hospital. “There is panic among the people… people don’t know where to go, they are almost in a trance. People are being told to move from A to B. It’s like a chess game, except it ends with the death of children. It’s not a game for them.”

He added that the world has to now be aware of the scale of this. “We’re at 6,000 children killed, more now. There is no doubt that some of the children I saw this morning, the severity of their wounds… they will not make it through the day.”

At least 15,899 Palestinians, 70 per cent of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the Ministry of Health in the enclave said today.

Official: Over 700 Palestinians killed in 24 hours