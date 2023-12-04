Official: Over 700 Palestinians killed in 24 hours

Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, said more than 700 Palestinians were killed as a result of the Israeli bombardment on Saturday alone.

Al-Thawabta told reporters during a press conference held in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital yesterday that the Baptist Hospital in downtown Gaza City has received more than 300 Palestinian victims.

He pointed out that Israel has committed more than 20 massacres in the Gaza Strip during over a 24-hour period, stressing that the Israeli occupation forces refuse to allow the wounded to move from the northern governorates to the south.

Israel has killed more than 16,000 Palestinians in Gaza since 7 October, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, 6,150 of the victims are children.

Watch: Israeli air strikes leave Gaza’s disabled population in dire conditions