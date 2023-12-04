UNICEF spokesman challenges ‘false sense of safety’ in Gaza’s war zone UNICEF spokesman James Elder, reporting from southern Gaza, says people don’t know where to go amid the relentless Israeli artillery shelling and air strikes. He criticises the ‘false sense of safety’ in Gaza, saying, ‘We have learned time and again here from children being bombed in a hospital to 100 United Nations colleagues being killed; no one is safe anywhere.’ He labels Israel's attempts to move Gazans into an alleged safe zone as ‘illogical,’ saying Israel wants to move 80% of the population of Gaza into an area that is 4% the size of the entire city.