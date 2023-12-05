TikTok user says he will not know peace until Palestine is free TikTok user known as John Chuck expressed a profound personal connection to the Palestinian struggle for freedom. He said he will continue to feel ‘physically, emotionally, spiritually, and mentally unwell until Palestine is free.’ He discusses social media censorship, saying there’s nothing social media companies can do to silence him and that if he has to go ‘door to door’ to raise awareness for Palestine, he will. This statement underscores the deep emotional impact that the ongoing conflict has on individuals around the world, reflecting a solidarity that transcends geographical boundaries.