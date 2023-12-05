Gaza is the new Hiroshima but the world stands and watches

As soon as the truce ended, which they called a “humanitarian truce” although they know nothing about humanity, they resumed their barbaric bombardment on the east and south of Gaza with great intensity on the remaining houses, hospitals, places of worship, and vital facilities with the aim of forcing Palestinians out of Gaza and resettling them in the Egyptian Sinai. This is an old plan that has been in place since the establishment of this usurper occupation and Ben-Gurion, the founder of Israel, tried to implement the plan in 1954, when the population of Gaza was no more than 300,00 Palestinians. Can they implement it today while the population of Gaza is over two million?

It is one of the occupation’s delusions that it has been imagining even before it usurped the land of Palestine, claiming that it is the Promised Land that God promised to the Jews and no one else on Earth. The Western world, headed by the US, is rallying behind this fake claim and, unfortunately, there are Arab Zionist leaders agreeing with them. Israel is covering its colonial truth with a religious cover to hide that this usurper entity is nothing more than a Western colonial project that the Western colonialists wanted after they won WWI to distribute the spoils and divide the Ottoman heritage or inheritance among them. They came up with the Sykes-Picot project to fragment the Islamic empire into several weak countries and states that would be under their control. They also wanted to establish an entity on the land of Arab Palestine to divide the eastern part of the Arab world from the Western part, naming it Israel.

Didn’t US President Joe Biden say that if Israel didn’t exist, the US would have created it? This colonial entity was planted by the Western colonial powers in the region for the sake of its interests and they know that more than we do. Their support for it with money and weapons, as well as logistical support and their support for it in all international forums, and their use of their veto power in the Security Council against any resolution that the other member states of the council try to issue, condemning Israel for its brutal and repeated crimes against unarmed Palestinians are only for their own interests and not their belief in their right to exist, as they claim. That is why they do not see the tens of millions of dead and wounded children, women and elders that make our hearts bleed, nor the hospitals, schools and homes that are destroyed over the heads of their residents, nor their burnt bodies as a result of the use of internationally banned bombs. Explosives more than twice the weight of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in WWII have now been dropped on Gaza. They do not see this huge amount of devastation and destruction because they only see with Zionist eye and then talk about human rights and a humanitarian truce, aren’t they ashamed? The war against Gaza exposed them and has caused their fake masks to fall.

I said that the goal of the Zionist state in resuming the war on Gaza is to displace the Palestinians from Gaza has been confirmed by a paper published by the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy, an Israeli think tank founded and headed by military officials and strategists. In it the institute recommends the Israeli government take advantage of the unique and rare opportunity to evacuate the entire Gaza Strip and resettle the Palestinians in Sinai. It suggested convincing the Egyptian government to accept this through American and Western financial incentives in the form of writing off Egypt’s foreign debts. The Israeli report also recommended forcing Palestinians from Gaza to North Sinai and then building a buffer zone along the border to prevent their return to the homeland.

British documents have revealed that Israel developed a secret plan more than five decades ago to deport thousands of Palestinians to North Sinai, and it can be determined that after the occupation of the Gaza Strip in June 1967, the Israeli government informed the British of their secret plan to deport Palestinians from Gaza to other areas, mainly Egypt’s Al-Arish.

As I have said before, they are delusional and do not learn from the lessons of the past. Just as their displacement operations failed in the past, they will fail again this time and their projects will break on the rock of resistance that humiliated them and exposed their weakness to the whole world. The people of Gaza remain steadfast, despite their pain of being separated from their family and loved ones, despite hunger and thirst and despite the loss of everything and having to seek shelter in the streets in the cold weather. In spite of all of this, they still rally around the resistance and support it, while the Zionist enemy fails to turn them against the resistance. The Palestinian people are a heroic and genuine nation, unlike any nation in the world, they love the soil of their homeland and would never leave it, no matter how hard they try. Let the enemy live in their dreams, or rather, delusions, until they wake up and find their state has gone and the “promised land” they claim has returned to its original owners.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.