Dozens killed as Israel invades Khan Yunis

The eastern regions of the Gaza Strip witnessed violent bombardment and fire belts throughout the night, concentrated in the northern and eastern parts of the Khan Yunis governorate.

Local sources confirmed that the area east of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis governorate, came under heavy bombardment, while occupation forces entered the outskirts of the Bani Suhaila area, east of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

A large number of Palestinians were killed and wounded and were taken to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

Dozens were also killed and injured in northern Gaza, with local sources reporting that the occupation targeted a house belonging to the Al-Najjar family in Jabaliya.

The vicinity of Palestine Square and the Sha’biyya Junction in the centre of Gaza City witnessed violent bombardment by the occupation’s artillery and aircraft.

The Israeli occupation launched a raid on a house belonging to the Al-Yazji family in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City, which led to the death and injury of dozens.

The violent bombardment targeted a residential square belonging to the Al-Mashharawi families in the Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj neighbourhoods, east of Gaza City.

The intensified bombing campaign, which the UN said was the harshest since Israel began bombing Gaza on 7 October, led to internet and telecommunications access being cut off in the enclave.

