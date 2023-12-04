Telecommunications services completely cut off across entire Gaza Strip

The Palestinian telecommunications company (PalTel), on Monday, said that all communication and internet services in the Gaza Strip have been completely cut off, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the company said the telecom service was cut due to the disconnection of the main elements of the network in light of the ongoing Israeli shelling across Gaza.

Earlier on Monday, PalTel said telecom services in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip were lost due to continued Israeli bombing, stressing that its technical teams were trying to restore services.

This is the fourth time since 7 October that telecom services in the entire enclave have been cut off.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group, Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since 7 October following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

