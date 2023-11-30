Owen Jones compares Gaza’s destruction to 2 Hiroshima bombs Owen Jones displays statistics on the human and structural loss in Gaza for Good Morning Britan (GMB). According to Jones, Israeli bombardment has resulted in up to 20,000 casualties and decimated over half of northern Gaza's infrastructure. He likened the scale of the devastation to the dropping of ‘2 Hiroshima bombs’ on an area he compared to East London. He clarified that any hostages who could have died in Gaza, would have probably died due to the large scale of the Israeli indiscriminate bombardment.