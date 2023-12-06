Israel vows to push Lebanon Hezbollah away from border

Israel will push Lebanese group, Hezbollah, beyond the Litani River in southern Lebanon, Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, vowed on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking during a meeting with heads of settlements near the border with Lebanon, Gallant said this could be achieved either through international political arrangements or, if necessary, through military action, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

“We aim to reinstate security for the residents via an international political arrangement to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani, in accordance with UN Resolution 1701,” the Minister said.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701 calls for a full cessation of hostilities and Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

There were no comments from Hezbollah regarding the Israeli Defence Minister’s statements.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tensions came amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

VIEW: Israeli President Herzog says the war on Gaza is not only between Israel and Hamas, but it is a war ‘intended to save Western civilisation’