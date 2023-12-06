Middle East Monitor
UN chief warns Gaza war may aggravate threats to global peace, security

December 6, 2023 at 5:41 pm

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on November 6, 2023 [Fatih Aktaş/Anadolu Agency]

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, warned the Security Council on Wednesday that the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas in the Gaza Strip “may aggravate existing threats to international peace and security”, Reuters reports.

Guterres invoked the rarely used Article 99 of the founding UN Charter that allows him to

bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which, in his opinion, may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security

“We are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system. The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region,” Guterres wrote in a letter to the 15-member Council.

“Such an outcome must be avoided at all cost,” he said.

