Former Israeli diplomat refuses to give a definite answer to civilian safety in Gaza Michael Oren, a former Israeli diplomat refused to answer a question on the safety of civilians evacuating from Gaza, saying that the problem is that: ‘Hamas moves with the civilians.’ When asked to specify a location, and its level of safety, he said: ‘We are going to move them wherever they can possibly move and urge them to move. We're not going to move them physically.’ and added: ‘We have to win this war.’ The United Nations says that the safe zones identified by Israel have no shelter, food, water, or sanitation. The critical situation puts into question Israel’s real efforts to minimise civilian harm.