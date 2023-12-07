Israel: channel monitors govt failure since start of war on Gaza

Israel’s Channel 13 has monitored manifestations of the failure by the Israeli occupation authorities to achieve any of their goals, 61 days after the start of the war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel has not yet achieved the goals it set, as it has not succeeded in returning all the hostages and has not been able to resolve the confrontation with Hamas, which is still holding 138 prisoners,” said the channel yesterday. “Hamas killed 1,200 soldiers and settlers in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and about 90 soldiers have been killed since the start of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, in addition to 10,000 wounded since the beginning of the war. Moreover, 11 soldiers were killed in the confrontations on the northern border with the Lebanese Hezbollah.”

The channel failed to point out that credible reports since 7 October, notably in Haaretz, have confirmed that helicopter gunships and tanks of the Israel Defence Forces had in fact killed many of the 1,200 soldiers and civilians alleged by Israel to have been killed by Hamas.

READ: Hamas: Rape claims aim to tarnish group’s ‘humane treatment of hostages’

The apartheid occupation state has since killed 16,248 Palestinians in Gaza, 7,112 of whom were children, and 4,885 of whom were women. More than 43,500 people have been wounded by the Israeli offensive, and at least 8,000 are thought to be buried under the rubble of their homes destroyed by Israeli bombs. Moreover, the healthcare sector in Gaza has collapsed under the weight of the casualties and attacks on hospitals and medical staff by Israeli forces, all of which has created an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” according to official Palestinian and UN sources.

Nevertheless, said Channel 13, despite “hundreds of Hamas members being among those killed, the movement still continues to fire rockets deep into Israel.”

The channel also noted that the occupation government has been forced to evacuate 130 settlements in the south and north since the beginning of the war. “It did not succeed in deterring Hezbollah from continuing the clashes on the northern border… Benjamin Netanyahu’s government did not succeed in improving Israeli society’s confidence in the state.”

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant acknowledged during a joint press conference on Tuesday evening with Netanyahu and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz that Israel has paid a “heavy, very heavy” price since the start of the war on the Gaza Strip on 7 October.

READ: Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters slams West for casting Israelis as ‘victims’