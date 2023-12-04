Hamas: Rape claims aim to tarnish group's 'humane treatment of hostages'

Hamas, on Monday, dismissed Israeli rape accusations against its fighters as a “desperate attempt” to distort the group’s humane treatment of Israeli hostages, Anadolu Agency reports.

We reject the Israeli lies about raping, which aim to distort the Resistance and tarnish our humanity and moral treatment of captives

Hamas said in a statement.

The statement was issued following Israeli accusations against Hamas fighters of rape and sexual violence against Israelis during the 7 October attacks.

Hamas released 110 hostages held by the group during its cross-border attack, including 86 Israelis and 24 foreigners, most of them Thais during a week-long humanitarian pause with Israel. Nearly 136 hostages are believed to be held by the group.

Footage released by the Palestinian group showed some hostages saluting Hamas fighters as they were set free from captivity.

Hamas called on all media outlets

to remain vigilant not to fall into the trap of Israel’s lies and its tendentious propaganda, and to verify all information, to protect the truth and preserve the sanctity of the media message

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of the week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since 7 October following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

