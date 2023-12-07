Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

SF Supervisor's emotional plea for Gaza ceasefire

Dean Preston, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, broke down in tears during a board session where he introduced a resolution calling for a ‘sustained ceasefire’ in Gaza. In his heartfelt speech, he spoke of an Palestinian-American friend who lost seven family members in Gaza overnight. The resolution also called for the release of hostages in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for peace and stability in the region.

December 7, 2023 at 11:52 am

READ: US pro-Palestine demonstrations bigger than those pro-Israel

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending