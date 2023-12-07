SF Supervisor's emotional plea for Gaza ceasefire Dean Preston, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, broke down in tears during a board session where he introduced a resolution calling for a ‘sustained ceasefire’ in Gaza. In his heartfelt speech, he spoke of an Palestinian-American friend who lost seven family members in Gaza overnight. The resolution also called for the release of hostages in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for peace and stability in the region.