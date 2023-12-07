US pro-Palestine demonstrations bigger than those pro-Israel

American experts tracking demonstrations in support of Israel and the Palestinians in the US said that many more supporters of Palestine have taken to the streets than supporters of Israel.

Israel’s Haaretz quoted experts on Wednesday as saying that approximately one million Americans have taken part in 2,600 protest marches in support of either Israel or the Palestinians since the events of 7 October. The newspaper added that 694,000 Americans participated in the vigils in support of the Palestinians, while the number of those who came out in support of Israel was no more than 293,000.

Large and unprecedented demonstrations took place in various American cities in support of the Palestinian people. Similar demonstrations were seen across Europe and other parts of the world.

Since 7 October, the Israeli occupation army has been waging a devastating war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. More than 16,200 people have been killed, most of them children and women, and 43,616 have been wounded. At least 8,000 are still missing under the rubble of their homes destroyed by Israeli forces, which have attacked and destroyed civilian infrastructure, creating an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”

