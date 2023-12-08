Video of Israelis singing ‘from the river to the sea’ sparks debate In a recent video, a group of Israelis are seen singing a song with the refrain ‘From the river to the sea, Israel gonna be free.’ This song has stirred controversy due to its provocative lyrics. The verses express a sentiment of Israeli impatience reaching its limits, with lines like ‘We won’t stop even if the world asks for a chance’ and ‘We will not break, and we will not forgive.’ The song also includes a direct reference to Gaza: ‘Do you hear this plane? Going to Gaza.’ These lyrics have sparked debate and are interpreted as reflecting the intense and harsh military actions of the Israeli army in Gaza, which have led to high rates of civilian casualties.