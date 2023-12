9-year-old Lama interviews Wael Al-Dahdouh amidst the turmoil in Gaza In a ray of hope, Gaza’s youngest journalist, 9-year-old Lama Jamous interviews Al-Jazeera's Gaza Director, Wael Al-Dahdouh and asks him to send a message to the world. Al-Dahdouh comments on the situation in Gaza and provides his perception of the future.