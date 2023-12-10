Egyptian Foreign Minister says Israel has to approve who exists Gaza Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry says that lists of people leaving Gaza have to be approved by Israel according to the agreements made. In response to a CNN interview question on the reasons for the delay of evacuating people from Gaza strip. Shoukry responded: ‘So it is totally up to Israelis to define and to provide the lists of those who can come out. When they do, we facilitate their repatriation.’ He added that Egypt conforms to these agreements to avoid any disruption of the entrance of humanitarian aid.